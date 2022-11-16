Bellinger (eye) didn't practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Bellinger has already missed two games after fracturing his eye socket Week 7 against the Jaguars. He's in danger of missing another but did say he expects to play again this season.
