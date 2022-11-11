Bellinger (eye) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Bellinger will miss at least one more contest due to a fractured left eye socket suffered Week 7 versus the Jaguars, though the team has expressed optimism he could return Week 11 against Detroit. Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson will hold down the fort at tight end during Sunday's contest against Houston, in the meantime.