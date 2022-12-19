Bellinger caught one of four targets for four yards in a 20-12 victory over the Commanders on Sunday.

Bellinger tied for fourth on New York with four targets, but he was able to corral only of them for a short gain. He ended up with his fewest receiving yards since being shut out entirely in the Giants' season opener, though that can be partly attributed to an overall quiet passing performance by Daniel Jones, who threw for only 160 yards. Bellinger played 98 percent of New York's offensive snaps and remains the team's clear-cut top tight end, and he will have a chance to bounce back in a Week 16 visit to Minnesota.