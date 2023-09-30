Bellinger (neck) has no injury designation ahead of Monday night's game against the Seahawks.
Bellinger went from limited participation during Thursday and Friday's practices to a full participant Saturday, and he no longer carries an injury designation going into Monday night's contest. The second-year tight end has seen only two targets through three weeks on a Giants team that's been struggling to score, playing on 54-percent of the team's offensive snaps.
More News
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Practices in full Saturday•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Gets questionable tag•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Tending to neck injury•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: May have larger role Sunday•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Doesn't play in preseason finale•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Will develop behind Waller•