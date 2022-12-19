Bellinger (ribs) is listed as active Sunday in Washington, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.

Last Sunday against the Eagles, Bellinger attempted to play through a rib injury but eventually departed for good in the fourth quarter. Coach Brian Daboll described Bellinger's issue as "pretty sore" Monday, capping him to limited sessions during Week 15 prep. It won't stop Bellinger from being available to the Giants offense Sunday, and assuming he avoids any in-game setbacks, he'll be set for a majority share of the team's TE reps. In nine appearances as a fourth-round rookie, he's hauled in 24 of 26 targets for 195 yards and two touchdowns.