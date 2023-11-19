Bellinger caught all three of his targets for 38 yards Sunday in a 31-19 victory versus the Commanders.

Bellinger finished third on the Giants in receiving yards, with his 26-yard reception early in the fourth quarter accounting for most of his total and helping to set up a Saquon Barkley receiving touchdown. Bellinger has stepped in as New York's top tight end over the past three weeks with Darren Waller (hamstring) on IR, and he's accounted fairly well for himself with an average of 2.7 catches for 38.3 yards over that span. Bellinger isn't going to set the fantasy world on fire, but he's at least established a decent floor as a fill-in for however long Waller remains out.