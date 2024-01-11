Bellinger finished the regular season with 25 catches on 28 targets for 255 yards and no touchdowns over 17 contests.

From an overall-numbers standpoint, Bellinger's production was pretty much in line with his rookie campaign, when he posted 30 catches for 268 yards and a pair of scores. However, the tight end played in five more contests this season, and he took a step back on the depth chart after New York signed Darren Waller in the offseason. The Giants have expressed an affinity for Bellinger despite the Waller signing, but with the latter under contract through 2026, it's difficult to envision a scenario (aside from one involving injury) in which Bellinger's role on offense grows substantially in the near future. Bellinger has two years remaining on his rookie deal.