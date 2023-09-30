Bellinger (neck) was a full participant in Saturday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Bellinger was a limited participant in Thursday's practice after popping up on the Giants' injury report, though when he sustained the neck injury is unclear. Participating in full in Saturday's practice indicates that Bellinger should be good to go for Monday's contest against the Seahawks. He has two catches for nine yards and has logged 141 snaps -- 99 on offense -- in three contests this season.