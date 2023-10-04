Bellinger (knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Bellinger suffered the injury during the Giants' first possession of Monday's 24-3 loss to the Seahawks and was unable to return. His ability to get on the field Wednesday is a positive development for his chances of suiting up this Sunday against the Dolphins, though he may need to put in a full practice by Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.