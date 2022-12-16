Bellinger (rib) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.

Bellinger exited the Week 14 loss to the Eagles with a rib injury, and the rookie tight end has been limited in practice throughout the week while dealing with soreness. New York didn't get much production from its tight ends when Bellinger was out earlier in the season due to an eye injury, but Nick Vannett, Chris Myarick and Lawrence Cager would all be candidates for more playing time if Bellinger's unable to suit up Sunday.