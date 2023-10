Bellinger (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Miami, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Bellinger is apparently in some danger of sitting out at least one full game as he recovers from the knee injury that forced him out of Monday's game versus Seattle. If he is sidelined, Lawrence Cager would be in line to play second fiddle to Darren Waller at tight end in Week 5.