Bellinger didn't catch his only target in a Week 11 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

The Giants had a different look on offense Sunday with Mike Kafka taking over on an interim basis for former head coach Brian Daboll and with Jameis Winston stepping in at quarterback for the injured Jaxson Dart (concussion). Bellinger also dealt with a groin injury during the week, which may have also impacted his output Sunday. Ultimately, the fourth-year tight end finished without a catch for the third time through 10 contests on the campaign while logging a 47 percent offensive snap share. Theo Johnson remains the clear No. 1 tight end for the Giants, so Bellinger isn't a viable fantasy asset even when Dart is healthy.