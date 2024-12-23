Bellinger caught one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 34-7 defeat against Atlanta.

Giants quarterback Drew Lock took to the air 39 times in the loss, but 26 of those targets went to either Malik Nabers (14) or Wan'Dale Robinson (12). That left little opportunity for the rest of New York's pass catchers, and Bellinger finished with his fewest receptions, targets and receiving yards since taking over as the team's starter in place of the injured Theo Johnson (foot) in Week 14. The Giants have been playing from behind most games throughout the season, which often leads to pass-happy game scripts, but that doesn't guarantee substantial targets for Bellinger given the team's determination to get its wideouts -- especially Nabers -- the ball.