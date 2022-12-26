Bellinger corralled both of his targets for 27 yards in Saturday's Week 16 loss to Minnesota. He also lost one fumble.

Bellinger was the only New York tight end to see any targets Saturday, and he played all but one of the team's offensive snaps. However, the rookie continued to post modest numbers, and his fumble following a 16-yad reception on the opening play of the second quarter led to a Vikings field goal. The 27 receiving yards was Bellinger's highest mark since returning from an eye injury Week 13, emphasizing his relatively low fantasy ceiling as quarterback Daniel Jones has increasingly fed the team's wideouts while continuing to look to running back Saquon Barkley for short-yardage passing work.