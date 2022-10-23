Coach Brian Daboll said Bellinger is back with the Giants after Sunday's win at Jacksonville, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Bellinger exited the contest after he was poked in the eye during his only catch (a 13-yarder) just before halftime, requiring a cart to get the locker room. He was seen with a lot of blood on the front of his jersey, and Daboll also told Vacchiano afterward that Bellinger's "eye looks terrible right now." There's no telling if Bellinger's status is in peril for next Sunday's visit to Seattle, but the other tight ends on the Giants' active roster are Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson.