Coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Bellinger (eye) is ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

Bellinger will miss a fourth straight contest due to a fractured left eye socket, while also having had the Giants' bye to recover. The rookie tight end was able to resume catching passes Wednesday, a sign that he continues to progress in the right direction, but New York will have to rely on Lawrence Cager, Tanner Hudson and Chris Myarick to hold down the fort at tight end at least one more week. Bellinger's next chance to play will come Thanksgiving Day versus the Cowboys.