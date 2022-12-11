Bellinger won't return to Sunday's game versus the Eagles due to a rib injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Bellinger exited the contest in the third quarter but was able to get back on the field for the Giants' first drive of the fourth. However, the rib issue that initially forced him to the sideline with keep him there for the rest of Week 14, from which he'll emerge with three catches (on three targets) for 19 yards. Bellinger's next chance to play will arrive next Sunday at Washington.
