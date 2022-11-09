Bellinger (eye) worked with trainers on the side during the open portion of Giants practice Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Bellinger has been out of action since fracturing his left eye socket during a Week 7 win over the Jaguars. The rookie tight end has been said to be improving, and Giants general manager Joe Schoen recently indicated that the team hopes Bellinger will be able to return Week 11 versus Detroit, per Duggan.