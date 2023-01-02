Bellinger hauled in all three of his targets for 42 yards Sunday in the Giants' Week 17 win over Indianapolis.

Bellinger tied for second on New York in receiving yardage with a total that established a new career-high mark. The bulk of the rookie tight end's production came on a 24-yard reception in the second quarter that took the ball to the Colts' seven-yard line and helped set up an Isaiah Hodgins receiving touchdown. Bellinger has been given a near every-down role for the playoff-bound Giants, but he hasn't put up the type of numbers typical of a must-roster tight end in standard fantasy leagues.