Bellinger recorded three catches on three targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears.

Bellinger's production won't jump off the stat sheet, but he tied for the team lead with three targets and led the team in receptions and yards. The Giants only attempted 16 passes for the game, limiting the potential production of all pass catchers. However, Bellinger appears to be developing some rapport with Daniel Jones (ankle), as he's tallied seven catches for 63 yards combined across his last two games.