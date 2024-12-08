Bellinger caught five of seven targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 14-11 loss to the Saints,

With rookie Theo Johnson (foot) lost for the season, Bellinger stepped back into the starting TE role and put together his best performance of the season, although it was a low bar to clear -- he's seen only three targets total heading into Sunday's game. Bellinger will look to stay productive in Week 15 against the Ravens.