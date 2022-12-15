Bellinger (rib) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Bellinger is dealing with a sore rib in the aftermath of this past Sunday's loss to the Eagles, during which he made his second straight appearance following a five-week absence due to a fractured left eye socket. The rookie tight end appears on track to be available this weekend in Washington, but he may need to upgrade to full practice participation Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday.
