Bellinger (neck) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Bellinger has been limited in both of the Giants' first two Week 8 practices, so he may need to upgrade to full participation in Friday's session to avoid taking a questionable tag into this Sunday's game in Philadelphia. Though Bellinger has played second fiddle to Theo Johnson throughout the season, the Giants' depleted receiver depth has prompted head coach Brian Daboll to deploy two-tight-end sets more frequently in recent weeks. Bellinger has played more than half of the Giants' offensive snaps in three straight games, recording seven catches for 140 yards and a touchdown on eight targets during that stretch.