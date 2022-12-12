Giants coach Brian Daboll indicated Monday that Bellinger is "pretty sore" after leaving Sunday's loss to Philadelphia early due to a rib injury, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Bellinger hurt his ribs in the second quarter of Sunday's contest when taking a hit after making a catch. He was able to stay in the game but was ultimately pulled in the fourth period. There appears to be some concern about his status for Week 15, though a clearer picture of his availability will be shown by this week's practice reports. If Bellinger misses Sunday's game against Washington, Nick Vannett would likely take over the starting role.