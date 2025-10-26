Bellinger suffered a neck injury during Sunday's contest in Philadelphia, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Bellinger combined for seven catches (on 10 targets) for 140 yards and one touchdown in New York's three games prior to Sunday, and he exited Week 8 action having hauled in his only target for 21 yards. As long as Bellinger is sidelined, Theo Johnson will take on a larger role among Giants tight ends.