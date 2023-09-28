Bellinger was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a neck injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The second-year tight end either sustained the neck injury at some point during Thursday's session or is still hurting after playing 43 total snaps (28 on offense, 15 on special teams) in the Giants' Week 3 loss to the 49ers. Though he's dropped to second on the depth chart at tight end behind offseason pickup Darren Waller in 2023, Bellinger has handled offensive snap shares north of 60 percent in two of the team's first three games. The Giants being on the wrong side of blowouts likely played a part in the elevated playing time, however, as he handled a more modest 40 percent share in a three-point win over the Cardinals in Week 2.