Bellinger caught all five of his targets for 24 yards Sunday in the Giants' 20-20 tie with Washington.

Playing in his first game since suffering a fractured left eye socket against Jacksonville in Week 7, Bellinger tied his career-best mark with five catches and finished in a tie for third on the team with five targets. The rookie tight end was used exclusively as a short-yardage option -- his longest gain went for just eight yards -- but it was still promising to see his level of involvement after the long layoff. New York appears committed to Bellinger as the team's clear-cut No. 1 tight end, giving him some low-end fantasy value at the position despite the Giants' mediocre passing game.