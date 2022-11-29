Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that he's optimistic that Bellinger (eye) will be available for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Though Daboll didn't offer many specifics on the matter, he indicated that Bellinger is "trending in the right direction" as the Week 13 game approaches. Before missing the Giants' past four games with a fractured eye socket, Bellinger had been serving as the team's top tight end, and he'll likely reclaim that role whenever he receives full medical clearance. New York has been getting by with a combination of Lawrence Cager, Tanner Hudson and Chris Myarick at tight end in recent weeks, with none making a major splash for fantasy purposes.