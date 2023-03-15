The Giants remain high on Bellinger, who will be able to develop "at a more normal pace" after the team traded for Darren Waller on Tuesday, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

After being taken in the fourth round of last year's NFL Draft, Bellinger quickly worked his way up to being New York's starting tight end. Though he performed admirably in the role, finishing the campaign with 30 catches for 268 yards and two receiving touchdowns (and adding a touchdown on his only rush attempt) over 11 games, the Giants traded for Waller to help perk up their passing game soon after handing out a four-year contract to quarterback Daniel Jones. Waller's arrival will almost certainly mean less opportunities for Bellinger, but Dunleavy notes that the organization has not lost any faith in Bellinger's ability. That said, from a fantasy perspective, Bellinger isn't likely to make much of an impact as long as Waller is healthy.