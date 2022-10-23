Bellinger (eye) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Bellinger had to be carted to the locker room and was seen with blood on the front of his jersey after he appeared to be poked in the eye late in the first half. According to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports, the 22-year-old was also taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, which should provide more clarity on the exact nature of this injury. Bellinger's next opportunity to play will come against the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 30.