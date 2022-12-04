Jones completed 25 of 31 passes for 200 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Giants' 20-20 tie with the Commanders on Sunday. He also rushed 12 times for 71 yards and lost a fumble.

Jones was able to connect with Darius Slayton for a 55-yard strike, but he otherwise primarily worked the short-to-mid-range passing windows throughout the afternoon, leading to a yardage total that is especially modest when considering the game went a full five quarters. Jones hit Isaiah Hodgins from six yards out for his one touchdown early in the third quarter, and although the Giants were forced to punt on six consecutive possessions, including the first two of overtime, thereafter, he did notch a pair of key completions to Richie James (14 yards) and Daniel Bellinger (three yards) to put Graham Gano in position to attempt a would-be game-winning 58-yard field goal, which he missed. Jones next faces the daunting Eagles secondary in a Week 14 home matchup.