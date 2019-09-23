Jones completed 23 of 36 pass attempts for 336 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Buccaneers. He also carried four times for 28 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 32-31 win.

Making his first start, Jones completed 64 percent of his passes while averaging an impressive 9.3 yards per attempt. He threw touchdown passes to Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard in the third quarter while adding two rushing scores, including one from seven yards out to win the game in the final minutes. It was a terrific showing from the rookie, who will undoubtedly remain the starter next at home Sunday against Washington.