Jones completed all four of his passes for 47 yards in Thursday's preseason finale against the Patriots.

Jones played only the opening drive, but he once again showed tremendous accuracy. His preseason completion percentage is 85.3 (29/34), so don't be surprised to see Giants fans start clamoring for the sixth overall pick to start under center as soon as something goes awry for Eli Manning. Given Jones' strong preseason, Big Blue should have no qualms about throwing the rookie into the fire if this season starts to resemble last year's 5-11 campaign or the 3-13 debacle before that.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 7.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...

  • darren-waller-1400.jpg

    Deep sleeper Fantasy picks

    Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...