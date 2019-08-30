Jones completed all four of his passes for 47 yards in Thursday's preseason finale against the Patriots.

Jones played only the opening drive, but he once again showed tremendous accuracy. His preseason completion percentage is 85.3 (29/34), so don't be surprised to see Giants fans start clamoring for the sixth overall pick to start under center as soon as something goes awry for Eli Manning. Given Jones' strong preseason, Big Blue should have no qualms about throwing the rookie into the fire if this season starts to resemble last year's 5-11 campaign or the 3-13 debacle before that.