Giants' Daniel Jones: Accurate in preseason finale
Jones completed all four of his passes for 47 yards in Thursday's preseason finale against the Patriots.
Jones played only the opening drive, but he once again showed tremendous accuracy. His preseason completion percentage is 85.3 (29/34), so don't be surprised to see Giants fans start clamoring for the sixth overall pick to start under center as soon as something goes awry for Eli Manning. Given Jones' strong preseason, Big Blue should have no qualms about throwing the rookie into the fire if this season starts to resemble last year's 5-11 campaign or the 3-13 debacle before that.
More News
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Strong preseason continues•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Impresses in win over Bears•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Quiets haters in NFL debut•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Officially signs contract•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Reaches contract agreement•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Working as backup at OTAs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...