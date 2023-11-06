Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Jones will miss the rest of the season after an MRI on Monday confirmed that the quarterback suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Raiders.

Jones, who had returned to action Week 9 after missing the Giants' previous three games with a neck injury, will soon head in for surgery on his knee and finishes the 2023 season with a 67.5 percent completion rate for 5.7 yards per attempt and a 2:6 TD:INT to go with 40 carries for 206 yards and a touchdown over six starts. The 26-year-old signal-caller signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension in March and has a $35.5 million fully guaranteed salary for 2024 as he heads into what will be a roughly nine-month recovery from his ACL reconstruction surgery, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Despite the Giants' investment in Jones, the team could still look to draft another quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, though the organization's plans on that front may not become clear until the offseason. As for what's left of what appears to be a non-contending 2023 season, all signs point to the Giants rolling with undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito as their starting quarterback beginning with the team's Week 10 game in Dallas. Tyrod Taylor had started each of the previous three games that Jones had missed with the neck injury, but Taylor suffered a rib injury Week 8 and may not be ready to return from injured reserve when first eligible Week 14, according to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.