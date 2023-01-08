Jones is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles but is considered unlikely to play, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Ranaan notes that Jones went out for an early warmup Sunday, but Jones looks like he'll be available only in an emergency with multiple reports having suggested that practice-squad call-up Davis Webb will draw the start at quarterback, while Tyrod Taylor likely serves as his backup. The Giants are locked into as the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff regardless of the outcomes of this weekend's action, so head coach Brian Daboll's top objective Sunday is to come out of the game in Philadelphia with key players in optimal health. To that end, the Giants have made star running back Saquon Barkley, starting left tackle Andrew Thomas and standout defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence healthy inactives for the contest.