Coach Joe Judge relayed Wednesday that Jones is dealing with another lower leg injury beside the hamstring issue he was previously managing, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network indicates that Jones suffered a sprained ankle during Week 14 action. Per Rock's report, the Giants will evaluate the QB as the week rolls along, but at this stage Judge acknowledges that Jones may not be able to start Sunday's game against the Browns. If Jones can't go this weekend, Colt McCoy would step in as the team's starter versus Cleveland.