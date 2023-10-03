Jones completed 27 of 34 passes for 203 yards and rushed 10 times for 66 yards in Monday's 24-3 loss to the Seahawks. He was intercepted twice and fumbled twice, losing one.

Jones completed 14 of 17 first-half passes, but he mustered a modest 121 passing yards and lost a fumble as the Giants took a 14-3 deficit into the locker room and remained the only team without a first-half touchdown this season. Things didn't get any better after halftime, as Jones was picked off twice, including a pick-six from Seattle's three-yard line. In fairness to Jones, the offensive line also didn't give him much time, as he was sacked 10 times. Jones fell to 1-12 in prime time games in his career, including 0-7 on MNF, but he'll have the benefit of a regular 1 p.m. Sunday kickoff in Miami as he looks to bounce back in Week 5.