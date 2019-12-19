Giants' Daniel Jones: Another full practice Thursday
Jones (ankle) practiced in full Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Jones maintained his activity level from Wednesday's session, and coach Pat Shurmur said Thursday that the rookie signal-caller "feels good" in his recovery from a high-ankle sprain, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. While the Giants haven't made an official ruling on Jones retaking the reins of the offense, it's expected to happen before week's end, which will nudge Eli Manning back to a reserve role.
