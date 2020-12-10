Jones (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Jones was also listed as limited at Wednesday's walk-through session, so Thursday's practice doesn't represent a substantial change one way or the other. Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports that the Giants intend to make a final decision about the second-year quarterback's Week 14 availability Friday, so it looks like Jones' chances of facing the Cardinals will come down to how well he does during the final practice of the week.
