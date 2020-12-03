Jones (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
According to Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York, Jones was seen working on the side with the team's training staff, but the activity wasn't enough to result in drills in practice. The Giants have yet to make a definitive ruling on Jones' status for Sunday's game at Seattle, but with no activity so far this week, he's trending in the wrong direction. If Jones sits out Week 13, the Giants will go with Colt McCoy under center.