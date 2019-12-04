Jones isn't expected to play in Monday's game against the Eagles, as he's dealing with a high ankle sprain of moderate severity, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Jones continued playing after he suffered the injury during the second quarter of Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Packers, finishing with 240 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He's wearing a protective boot over the injured foot Wednesday, with the expectation of missing at least one game. Eli Manning figures to get the start Monday night in Philadelphia.