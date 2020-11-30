Jones (hamstring) has a chance to suit up against Seattle in Week 13, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones was forced out of last weekend's win over the Bengals due to a hamstring injury, and while it still appears that he could be in danger of missing time, the second-year signal-caller has at least avoided a severe injury. It sounds like the final decision on Jones' availability versus Seattle will come down to what he's able to do in practice this week. If it's determined that Jones needs more rest, backup Colt McCoy will likely be called upon to slot back in under center. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Jones is considered unlikely to face the Seahawks.