The Giants are optimistic that Jones (neck) avoided a serious injury during Week 5's loss to the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones' status for Sunday's matchup against the Bills is reportedly still up-in-the-air, but the starting quarterback has at least reportedly avoided a long-term issue. He was forced out versus Miami due to a sack taken in the fourth quarter, and said after the contest that he was dealing with neck pain but otherwise felt alright. It's at least encouraging that Jones has avoided a serious injury, but if he were forced to miss any time, it would fall to Tyrod Taylor to line up under center Week 6 at Buffalo.