Jones (ankle) returned to Sunday's contest versus the Bears, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.
After taking a sack for an 11-yard loss late in the third quarter, Jones stayed in the game for two more plays before Graham Gano was successful on a field-goal attempt. While Jones had his left ankle taped up, Tyrod Taylor took over the Giants offense, but he threw a pick on his first possession and then took a helmet-to-helmet hit on the next drive that required concussion testing. Jones didn't take snaps under center right away, instead yielding them to Saquon Barkley out of the wild cat. However, Jones did so on the next possession.