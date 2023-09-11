Jones completed 15 of 28 pass attempts for 104 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 43 yards on 13 attempts in Sunday's 40-0 loss to Dallas.

Jones picked the wrong time to have his worst performance as a pro, as it came in the home opener following a wealthy contract extension this past offseason. Head coach Brian Daboll tried to let his struggling starter get things going in the second half, but things didn't improve and he was forced to bring in Tyrod Taylor in garbage time. There isn't much of a silver lining to note either, other than Jones managed to recover his two fumbles to avoid a four-turnover day. It is difficult to recommend a player after laying a dud, but anyone who started Jones this week should at least consider taking advantage of the upcoming soft matchup against Arizona next Sunday.