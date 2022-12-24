Jones completed 30 of 42 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Saturday's 27-24 loss to Minnesota. He added 34 rushing yards on four carries.

The 30 completions were a season high for Jones and his yardage total was second only to his 341-yard performance in Week 11 against Detroit, but the fourth-year quarterback also displayed his old issues with ball security, coughing up a fumble that was luckily recovered by right tackle Evan Neal. Jones has failed to toss multiple TD passes in six straight games, managing a 5:3 TD:INT over that stretch, but he may not be called on to do too much in Week 17 against the Colts.