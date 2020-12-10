Coach Joe Judge noted Thursday that the Giants are hoping to make a final decision on Jones' (hamstring) Week 14 status on Friday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Judge added that how the QB does at practice Thursday should be telling with regard to his chances of starting Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Per the report, Jones has been throwing the ball well but the team's coaching staff wants to see how he moves around in the pocket before determining how to proceed with the second-year signal-caller in advance of Week 14 action.