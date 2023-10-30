Jones (neck) has been medically cleared for contact, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.
Jones was reportedly cleared ahead of Sunday's loss to the Jets, though he remained officially inactive for the contest. With Tyrod Taylor (ribs) having sustained a potentially serious injury Sunday, Jones could well be in line to return from his three-game absence Week 9 against the Raiders. The Giants have, however, been cautious with Jones' health, so it will be worth monitoring the extent of his participation in Wednesday's first official practice of the week.
