Jones completed 20 of 33 passes for 222 yards with zero touchdowns or interceptions in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Cowboys. He recorded minus-seven rushing yards on two carries, and threw a two-point conversion.

The second-year QB appeared headed for a big day after the Giants jumped out to a 17-3 lead early in the second quarter, but Jones lost a fumble on a DeMarcus Lawrence sack five minutes before halftime that was returned for a Dallas TD, and he wasn't able to sustain much offensive momentum after that in the face of increasing pressure from the Cowboys' pass rush. Jones has now failed to throw a touchdown pass in four straight games, making him a very risky fantasy option in Week 6 when the Giants host Washington.