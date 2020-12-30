Jones said Wednesday that until he's fully healthy he "intends to play from the pocket more," Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Jones logged 55 carries for 406 yards through the Giants' first 11 games of the season, but since Week 12 he's had to substantially adjust his playstyle due to hamstring and ankle injuries. In his two appearances since getting nicked up Jones has only rushed once for three yards. An inability to make plays with his legs has likewise limited Jones' ability to attack defenses through the air, with just one passing touchdown in his last two games. Jones was listed on Wednesday's practice report as a full participant, per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site, and he shed his ankle injury designation entirely, but it appears that he won't be healthy enough to resume scrambling as usual during Sunday's game against the Cowboys.